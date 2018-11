Seth Wendell Casteel of Hohenwald was arrested Wednesday morning following a Lewis County Grand Jury indictment on Second Degree Murder charges.

A shooting incident on October 9, 2018 at a private residence on Roney Street left one man dead. Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 1 a.m. Casteel was taken into custody for questioning and released.

No bond was set for Casteel when arrested on November 13, 2018 and he remains in police custody.