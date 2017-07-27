Horse Plus Educational Program at Library

The Horse Plus Humane Society presented a fun and educational summer reading program at Lewis County Public Library on June 16, 2017. Children learned how to care for animals and heard about the Horse Plus’ mission and efforts to assist animals in need.

During the program, the story “Honey Pony is Saved” was read. Written by Michelle Draghetti, this book follows the journey of a sweet and gentle pony as is transitions from a neglected home to one full of love.

A special highlight of the event was when attendees were given the opportunity to meet, pet, and feed a miniature horse named Misty and a soft, therapy rabbit named Buttons.

Throughout the summer, program participants have not only learned about area groups who are making a difference in Hohenwald, but also have been encouraged to give back to the community. For this event, summer readers brought fruit and other animal care items to donate to the Horse Plus Humane Society to help with their mission of preventing abuse, needless suffering, and the slaughter of horses.

At the end of the program, children were treated to popsicles, courtesy of Friends of the Library. A total of 148 people attended this event.