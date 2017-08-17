Hunter Education class planned

A Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency Hunter Education Class will be held the week of September 18, 2017, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Lewis County High School Commons Area.

Classes will be held on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings. Shooting range and written test will be held on Friday. Participants must attend all classes and the range date to be certified.

To enroll in this class, go to www.tn.gov/twra, click on for Hunters, next Hunter Education, and then Find a class. Enrollment started August 10, 2017 and will continue through September 18, 2017.

Online enrollment is required. Anyone who does not have access to a computer should let an instructor know the first night of the class to be assisted with this requirement.

Applicants must be nine years old as of September 18, 2017 to be certified. All persons 10 years old and older who were born after January 1, 1969 are required to complete this class prior to hunting.

There is no charge for the class. Everyone attending is asked to bring a number two pencil, and social security number with them if they did not register online. All supplies required to complete this class will be furnished by TWRA.

No firearms or ammunition will be allowed in the class. If you have any questions concerning this class, you can call Jimmy Walker at (931) 628-5284 or Clint Newton at (615) 856-9741.