Hurricane Florence: Locals offer help in the midst of destruction

By Amanda Rose Curtis,

Staff Writer

With all the ruckus going on in town lately, it’s refreshing to hear about the majority: the good-hearted, caring, Tennessee volunteers. No, not the football team members; the people who live up to the name without wearing the jersey.

“Those Hohenwald boys are fine men,” said Michelle Winter of the “three saints” that helped her mom and step dad clean up the wreckage left behind by Hurricane Florence.

Miles, 715 of them, were driven by three Hohenwald men this week. Their destination: Wilmington, North Carolina.

Wilmington has been cut off, completely, by floodwaters due to the hurricane, now tropical depression Florence. North Carolina’s previous rainfall record from a tropical storm was set during Hurricane Floyd in 1999, and that record was surpassed this weekend with more than 30 inches of rain continuing to pour in at two to three inches per hour.

At one point, the radar showed parts of the tropical depression sprawled over six states with North and South Carolina in the “bull’s eye.”

From coastline to mountainsides, more than a thousand rescues have been made, and as of Tuesday evening, storm-related incidents have taken 31 lives.

According to Michelle, her mom and step dad, Brenda and Thomas Ryan, were barricaded in their home when the damaging winds caused trees and other debris to transform the land around them. “It knocked down every Great Live Oak on her property, blocking every exit,” Michelle said.

Finance Advisor, Brenda Kay Ryan was born and raised in Waynesboro, Tennessee. Thomas Michael Ryan is retired from the entertainment industry. He has been the general foreman, carpenter or prop maker on many famous movies including, Dances With Wolves, Ladder 49, The Rainmaker, The Crow, The Last Song and many more.

They decided to ride out Hurricane Florence, just as they have every other storm since moving to Wilmington in 1990. “Florence has certainly caused the most damage to our property,” Mrs. Ryan stated.

Just like the true Tennessee volunteers they are, Jeff, Luke and Jason went to help out. No last names, because that’s the kind of samaritans they are: the kind that work behind the scenes. Their treasure is built up in Heaven, not announced on the earth.

When Jeff, Luke and Jason showed up, Brenda felt like God had sent them her way. “They were such a blessing. We are so grateful that God watched over us by not allowing the trees to crash through our home and now he sent three angels to help us, she said”

“Jeff, Luke, and Jason worked hard around the clock,” Michelle said, “Never complained, were extremely courteous and respectful. Mom said they never asked for anything, just wanted to make sure they could clear a path and remove all the debris so that everyone could safely get out for any needs, care, etc.”

“Mom said Luke stated, ‘God Bless Ya’ll.’ She called him ‘Saint Luke’.” She mentioned to them that she had a rental home close by that also suffered damage from the hurricane. What was amazing, was they left and cleared that property too, never asking for anything.”

“But that’s not all,” Michelle stated. “The following morning, they dropped by to check on Mom, Michael and pets. Mom said, ‘I went to the door and there was Saint Luke!’ All three men stopped by to check on them to make sure they were ok, since they were still without electrical power. Jeff, Luke, and Jason wanted to make sure my family didn’t need any medical care, food, water, etc. Those Hohenwald boys are fine men.”

This family is only one of the millions in the Carolinas affected by Hurricane Florence. According to the Department of Energy, 523,000 homes and businesses were without power as of Monday, down from the more than one million in the dark on Saturday.

Every county in North Carolina had some type of National Weather Service alert. Flash flooding, hazardous weather and evacuation alerts were all too familiar sounds over the weekend.

Responders were monitoring federal dams, helping with rescues, deploying pumps and portable barriers along with removing debris.

According to the National Weather Service, Florence is expected to transition to an extratropical cyclone Tuesday and Wednesday, and the flooding is not likely to ease until the end of the week.