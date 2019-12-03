Inside Look on Oliver Technologies Parade Float

In order to get in on the highly secretive development that is parade float building, we contacted the Oliver Family to get a “confidential” interview regarding their float.

Grand Marshal of the 2019 Christmas parade was chosen in honor of the late business legend, notorious family man, avid traveler and generous community contributor Jim Oliver. His family, as Grand Marshal, is building a float that puts all of their past floats to shame.

The phrase, “Go big or go home” comes to mind when you see this giant trailer under construction.

“We’re always saying we’re going to do something big, but this year we’re really doing it,” said Emily Oliver. Linda Moore, office manager at Oliver Fiberglass Products, took the reigns on this crafty project and became the float design mastermind.

I met with Emily and Linda in a top secret location to get a sneak peak at their massive float construction.

These cutouts, pictured, may look small on screen, but let me assure you, they will tower over any onlooker.

Fitting with the theme “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” the Oliver’s float is allegedly decorated with several hand made scenes straight out of the cartoon classic, complete with ice skating, singing around the tree and Snoopy’s dog house.

Will this float become a crowd favorite, or will it be topped by a Christmas competitor?

You can see the Oliver Technologies float in its full glory on Thursday December, 5 at the Hohenwald Christmas Parade starting at 7pm.