Its a Charlie Brown Christmas Parade in Hohenwald

Downtown Hohenwald was abuzz with the holiday spirit Thursday evening as the South Central Area Fair Board’s annual Christmas Parade took to the streets.

Candy was flung from floats and vehicles as members of the community donned their Christmas gear, complete with smiles and laughter, and paraded down Park Avenue. Turning at the corner of Main Street, the parade headed east to Maple Street where it cruised past the parking lot filled with onlookers. Taking its traditional turn onto Linden, the parade then completed its route back to Park Avenue.

Enjoy the pictures compliments of Lewis County Herald photographer, Pete Noblin.