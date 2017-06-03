Janet McCann

Janet Diane McCann, age 64, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017 at her home.

Funeral service was held Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. at First Pentecostal Church with Walter Droke officiating. Burial followed in the Swiss Cemetery.

Mrs. McCann was born November 16, 1952 in Florence, Alabama, daughter of the late Grady Rhodes and Nancy D. Hubbard Rhodes. She was a housewife and widow of the late Jimmy McCann.

She is survived by two sons, Daniel McCann of Hohenwald and Jeff McCann (Jennifer) of Burns; three sisters, Judy Kennedy, Donna White and Rhonda Gooch of Florence, Alabama.

McDonald Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.