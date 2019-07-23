Jarrod Johnson

Jarrod Lionel Johnson, age 49, formerly of Hohenwald, passed away July 23, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Antioch.

Mr. Johnson was born December 6, 1969 to Dexter Woolridge Johnson and Jimmy N. Johnson. He graduated high school in Murfreesboro and attended Middle Tennessee State University.He worked for General Motors for over 25 years.

He is survived by his mother, Dexter Woolridge Johnson of Hohenwald; father, Jimmy N. Johnson of Columbia; and four half-brothers.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Charnissa Odetta Johnson.