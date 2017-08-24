Jason Ellyson

Jason L. Ellyson, 35, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, passed away August 16, 2017.

Jason was born in Lawrenceburg on December 5, 1981 to Robert and Shirley Carmack Ellyson. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, his love of fishing, talent as a tattoo artist, and passion for the martial arts.

Jason is survived by his father, Robert Ellyson of Lincoln Park, Michigan; fiance, Shannon Hagemann; children, Tyler, Mackenzie, Jason, Seth, Dylan and Kyle; siblings, Debra (Ernest) Conner of Hohenwald, Robert Ellyson of Michigan and Lisa (Mike) Winters of Lincoln Park, Michigan; along with many nieces, nephews, loving friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his mother and siblings, Mary, Richard, and Mike.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Eggleston Meinert and Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.