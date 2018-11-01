Jerrel Barber

Jerrel Dean Barber, 57, of Linden passed away Sunday, October 14, 2018.

A funeral service was held Friday, October 19, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial followed in the Church House Hill Çemetery on Lower Brush Creek in Perry County.

He was born in Linden to Jerry Barber and Margie Roberts Barber.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, Albert and Emma Murray Roberts and James and Geneva Qualls Barber.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his brothers, Jerome Barber of Linden and Jeremy Barber of Hohenwald; nieces Misty Bunch, Amanda Tohn, Heather Hensley, Amber Weatherly and Kallie Barber; a nephew Brent Barber, 12 great nieces and nephews and a host of other loving family members and many, many friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations may be made to the funeral home for burial expenses.