James Wesley Leigh, Jr. (Jim), age 76, passed from this life into eternal rest April 30, 2019, at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville.

Graveside service and inurnment was conducted at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 with full military honors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Wesley Leigh and Virginia Cosper Leigh; two brothers, Wayne Leigh and Jerry Leigh; one sister, Gayle Roberts.

Survivors include his wife of 54 plus years, Glendora Staggs Leigh; one brother, Larry Michael Leigh of Hohenwald; two sisters of Hohenwald, Suzanne Leigh and Sandra Stewart; along with a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Jim graduated from Lewis County High School in 1960, and shortly after joined the United States Air Force. It was there he discovered his interest in electronics and was trained in seeking out enemy radar—at the time considered advanced technology—never once thinking one day he would have the honor to celebrate with the entire USA the success of Apollo 11. He served four years ending his remarkable tour on high alert in the crisis of the Bay of Pigs. With an honorable discharge, he left the USAF hoping to find work sufficient to begin a career as a civilian.

Shortly after, in June of 1964, he met, and as he was willing to confirm at any time the opportunity presented itself, “the love of his life.” They had been together enough to know that they shared similar backgrounds—both coming from farm families, both with siblings still at home “without” their favorite motor car, telephones, public transportation or television. Can you believe that? WOW! No iPad, email, and so on the list goes. The siblings always knew somewhere along the way, Jim and/or Glendora were good for a cola, ice cream, and sometimes hamburgers and fries. Friendship developed amongst the children and no one was happier than the siblings when a wedding announcement was made.

The day Jim drove his bride away to begin a life together, he had just made new seat covers for his 1956 four-door Chevy. He made those seat covers using his mom’s treadle machine. Since childhood Jim had been known to spend hours taking an appliance or watch or anything with a motor apart just to see how it worked, then put it back together again.

Soon after, Jim decided to attend college, a life-long dream come true. In 1972, he received a B.S. from MTSU; moved to Washington DC to work as an accountant at the General Accounting Office. While there, he began work on his master’s degree at George Washington University. As a true Tennessee nature lover, lover of the land, he and Glendora soon returned to their home state and families. He earned his MBA from MTSU in 1973.

Jim and Glendora have enjoyed the past twenty plus years on their Brush Creek farm where they both enjoyed peace, solace and nature.

