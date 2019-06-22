Jimmy Hendrix

Jimmy Dan Hendrix, 66, of Linden passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Young Funeral Home in Linden. Burial followed in the Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery.

He was born in Hohenwald to the late Dennis Hendrix and Mary Lou Mercer Hendrix. He was retired from NYX, Inc.

Survivors include his daughter Nikki (Wesley) Laster of Springville; a son, John Hendrix of Linden; brothers, Charles (Becky) Hendrix and Bobby Joe Hendrix, both of Linden; his companion, Chaweenie; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made to the funeral home for burial expenses.