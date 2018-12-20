John Ford, former resident of Hohenwald, passed away at his home in Desert Hot Springs on December 5, 2018.

John was born February 10, 1937 in Moline, Illinois where he was also raised.

Mr. Ford had four brothers. All of them served in World War II.

Mr. Ford served in the U.S. Air force. He was a life member of the Masons and VFW. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite and the Shriners.

He had three sons, two daughters, seven grandchildren and 11 nieces and nephews.

Mr. Ford was granted a Knights Grand Cross from the Sovereign Order of the Oak (1988) as well as the Stanislaw Knighthood bestowed on him for his work for the betterment of humanity(1989).

He retired as Chairman of the Board from Dave Systems, Inc. in 1987.

John and his wife lived in Hohenwald for 10 years and loved the town and its people very much. They attended Hohenwald United Methodist Church.

Mr. Ford has donated his body to the Loma Linda School of medicine for research.