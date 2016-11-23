John Michael Owen, age 64, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at Lois M. Deberry Special Needs Facility in Nashville.

No service was held. McDonald Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.

Mr. Owen was born May 9, 1952 in Lewis County, a son of the late Charles Owen and Brownie Patton Owen. He was employed with the Lewis County Highway Department.

Survivors include his wife, Joanna Owen; son, Tommy Owen (Lisa) and daughter, Katelyn Owen, all of Hohenwald; two brothers, Billy Owen (Donna) of Hampshire and James Owen of Hohenwald; one grandson, Hunter Owen of Hohenwald.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Owen.

Memorial Service for Johnny Owen

A memorial service for Johnny Owen was held Sunday, December 4, 2016 at Hohenwald Church of Christ.

Visitation with the family was from 1-2 p.m. Service began at 2 with Johnny Clayton officiating.

