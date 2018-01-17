Joyce Helton, age 84, wife of Herb Helton and a resident of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, January 14 at 2 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia with Bro. Rick Points officiating. Burial followed in Lynnwood Cemetery.

Born on March 31, 1933 in Giles County, Joyce was the daughter of the late Howard B. Owen and the late Margaret Holt Owen. She married Herb Helton on December 18, 1948 and together they loved riding horses. Joyce worked for the Maury County School System for thirty-three years, first at Highland Park Elementary School in the cafeteria and then at Brown School as the cafeteria manager. She later worked at Williams Sausage for eight years and Mr. Tax for nine years. Joyce was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. She also served as a member of Leila Anderson Circle of the King’s Daughters’ School and Marshall County Farm Bureau Women. Joyce enjoyed meeting with the Brown School retirees. She also loved to travel.

In addition to her husband, Herb of 69 years, she is survived by her sons, Philip (Vicki R.) Helton of Culleoka, Wayne Helton of Etheridge, Micheal (Vicki L.) Helton of Lynnville; daughter, Linda (Larry) Sanders of Knoxville; Brenda (Mike) Roberts of Summertown whom she loved like a daughter; sister, Jo Ann Pollock of Hohenwald; Joann Wauford and Judy Greene whom she loved like sisters; eleven grandchildren; four step- grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; nine step-great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; niece, Karen Hinson of Hohenwald; and two great nieces.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, Patricia King; brother-in-law, Bobby Pollock; and special friend, Opal Collier.