Juanita Newton

Juanita Ruth Newton, age 86, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2016 at Lewis County Nursing and Rehab Center in Hohenwald.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Hohenwald First United Methodist Church with Drew Brewer officiating. Burial followed in the Downey Cemetery.

An accountant, Mrs. Newton was born November 12, 1930 in Galena Park, Texas to the late Paul C. Leatherwood and Julia Larson Leatherwood.

Survivors include her son, Russell Brian Newton of Bon Aqua; daughter, Charlotte Morgan of Hohenwald; brother, Rev. Ralph Leatherwood of Houston, Texas; grandson, Ricky Dodson of Pulaski; and great grandchildren, Trey Morgan of Hohenwald and Carter Dodson of Pulaski.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Newton; daughter, Sandra Sue Newton; and brothers, Clifton, LeRoy, Calvin and Rev. Gerald Leatherwood.