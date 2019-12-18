Justin Craig﻿

Justin Scott Craig, age 23, of Hohenwald, passed from this life on December 9, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

He was born in Hillsboro, Florida on May 6, 1996 to Johnny Craig and Donna Gatlin Craig. He was a pipefitter at Oliver Fiberglass.

Along with his parents, he is survived by daughters, Raelynn Craig and Addlyn Craig of Hohenwald; brothers, Jonathan Craig and Kenneth Jones, of Hohenwald and a sister, Christina Craig, of Hohenwald.

Funeral service was conducted on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the McDonald Funeral Home Chapel with Rex Reed officiating. Burial followed in the Swiss Cemetery.