Karen Crawford

July 27, 2017

Crawford www.lewisherald.comKaren G. Crawford, 78, of Lorida, passed comfortably into Heaven the night of July 9, 2017.

She was born on May 24, 1939, in Afton, Iowa. Karen was a loving wife and mother. Her husband and children called her “Blessed”. She was excellent with crafts, and learned to use tools like a pro. She never let life get her down and always kept a positive attitude. She found endless joy in the small things in life, like baking cookies with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of her life was held for family and friends on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Ted Crawford; daughters, Gay Ann Mooney of Waynesville, North Carolina, Denise (Gordon) Dickerson of Hohenwald, Melanie Eiland of Avon Park and Suzanne (Phil) Pyle of Cary, North Carolina; grandchildren, Anjelica Daniels, Christina Daniels, Leo Mooney, Tylar Heintz, Nicky Dickerson, Abby Dickerson, Anna (Davy) Roberts, Rachel (Alexander) Dones, Samuel Dickerson, Jonas Dickerson, Matthew Pyle, Alexis Pyle and Emma Pyle; great grandchildren Aleah Geiger, Bradley Bailey, D’Jay Bailey, Joel (Leah)McDuffie, Tonya Daniels, Patrick Daniels, Tatum Heintz, Keira Walker and Aiyana Walker; great-great grandchildren Cain and Gracelyn Sapp; siblings, Donna (Dean) Haight, Dennis (Marsha) Kaster and Millie Skarda.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Maxine Kaster, as well as her son, Jonas Vanderley, Jr.

