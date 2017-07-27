Karen Crawford

Karen G. Crawford, 78, of Lorida, passed comfortably into Heaven the night of July 9, 2017.

She was born on May 24, 1939, in Afton, Iowa. Karen was a loving wife and mother. Her husband and children called her “Blessed”. She was excellent with crafts, and learned to use tools like a pro. She never let life get her down and always kept a positive attitude. She found endless joy in the small things in life, like baking cookies with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of her life was held for family and friends on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Ted Crawford; daughters, Gay Ann Mooney of Waynesville, North Carolina, Denise (Gordon) Dickerson of Hohenwald, Melanie Eiland of Avon Park and Suzanne (Phil) Pyle of Cary, North Carolina; grandchildren, Anjelica Daniels, Christina Daniels, Leo Mooney, Tylar Heintz, Nicky Dickerson, Abby Dickerson, Anna (Davy) Roberts, Rachel (Alexander) Dones, Samuel Dickerson, Jonas Dickerson, Matthew Pyle, Alexis Pyle and Emma Pyle; great grandchildren Aleah Geiger, Bradley Bailey, D’Jay Bailey, Joel (Leah)McDuffie, Tonya Daniels, Patrick Daniels, Tatum Heintz, Keira Walker and Aiyana Walker; great-great grandchildren Cain and Gracelyn Sapp; siblings, Donna (Dean) Haight, Dennis (Marsha) Kaster and Millie Skarda.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Maxine Kaster, as well as her son, Jonas Vanderley, Jr.