Kenneth Warren

Kenneth Jim Warren, 83, of Linden passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at his home on Coon Creek.

Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2016 in the chapel of Young Funeral Home with Howard Trull and Bert Mathis officiating. Interment followed in the Warren Cemetery on Coon Creek.

Mr. Warren was born October 30, 1933 in Perry County to the late Kent Owen Warren and Mary Erline Barber Warren. He was a well known logger.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Ruth Warren; children, Roy (Sherry) Warren, Carolyn Warren, Linda (Wayne) Carroll, Bety (Kevin) Floyd, Delbert (Sheilla) Warren, Loretta (Robert) Mercer, Donna (Eric) Culp and Joanne Warren; grandchildren, Amanda (Brian) Bell, Tommy (Rachel) Carroll, Leanne Warren, Felicia Floyd, Nicole (Tim) Byrd, Jennifer (Justin) Kilpatrick, Candace Mercer, Blake (Ashley) Ayers, Hollie (Jordan) Trull, Colby Ayers, Jacob Ward, Timothy Qualls, Jenna Bailey and Jessica DePriest; great grandchildren, Charity and Codi Beth Overman, Preston, Lawson and Charlie Carroll, Kenadi and Oaklyn Byrd, Sawyer Kilpatrick and Blaine Holt; and sisters, Ruth Moody and Olene Sharp.