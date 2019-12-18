Kevin Keeton

Kevin Lee Keeton of Hohenwald passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 19, 1989 in Hohenwald to Billy Keeton and Rita Turchetta.

He graduated from Lewis County High School in 2007. Upon graduating from High School, Kevin joined the Tennessee Army National Guard, serving tours in Iraq. Kevin had so many friends, and was loved by everybody in the community. Anytime you saw him, he always had that smile on his face. He will surely be missed by all those that knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Alexis Keeton; father, Billy (Robin) Keeton of Hohenwald; mother, Rita Turchetta of Knoxville; daughters, Aiklynn Rae, Atlee Joe and Anzlynn Gene Keeton; brothers, Dustin Keeton of Chapel Hill and Kyle Keeton of Hohenwald; sisters, Savanna Hinson, Maci Dodson and Jayden Hinson, all of Hohenwald.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, December 14 at 11 a.m. at Blondy Church of God with Bill Webb and Jeff Gandy officiating. Burial followed in a family cemetery at 150 McCartney Road in Hohenwald.

McDonald Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.