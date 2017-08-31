King wins week 2 of Pigskin Picks

By Don Jones, Sports Writer

The second week of Pigskin Picks is in the books and the week two winner is Neal King who correctly pegged 17 of the 20 games. King topped Mack Baker with 16 correct and Mark Couch and Mitzi Runions who both picked 15 winners.

Daran Pulley, Kara Farr, Chad Brewer, Ed Medford and Burrell Brown all guessed 14 winners as the competition was very close this week. You can be a part of this contest as well.

The third week of Pigskin Picks can be found in this week’s edition of the Lewis County Herald as the competition continues all through the football season. You can win a prize every week and don’t forget, the reader who guesses the most games correct during the season will win $250.00.