Landfill gate will be moved

County comes to agreement with Turnbow

By Becky Jane Newbold, Managing Editor

An agreement has been reached between property owner Duke Turnbow and Lewis County Mayor Bill Webb stemming from a dispute over the removal of a gate at the Lewis County Landfill.

Attorneys for both parties met in Hickman County Court January 3, 2018 before the Honorable Judge Michael Binkley, then retreated to a private room for discussion.

While details of the agreement are not yet clear, it was announced Monday evening to the Lewis County Board of Commissioners that Lewis County Government will be moving the entrance gate to the top of a hill where private property ends and public property begins, then creating a turn around area for customers.

Lewis County attempted to purchase the land which contains the easement road. Turnbow offered a higher bid and purchased the 59 acre tract for $103,000. He then offered the land to the county at $6,000 per acre.

When Lewis County declined his offer, Turnbow requested the gate be moved so he could develop the land for sale and threatened to take it down if it were not.

Members of the board unanimously approved a resolution to expand the landfill by agreeing to the purchase of 10 additional acres from Paul Tanner at $4,000 per acre during Monday evening’s January meeting.

Any landfill in Lewis County is restricted by the Jackson Law as it relates to its proximity to a scenic waterway, in Lewis County, the Buffalo River. Mayor Webb indicated Carroll Land Surveying had confirmed the new land purchase was within the necessary boundaries for a landfill.