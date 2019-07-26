Larry Russell

Larry Wayne Russell, age 64 of Summertown, passed away July 26, 2019 at Williamson Medical Center.

He was born in Columbia, to the late Robert and Jessie McClain Russell. He worked at the Lewis County Herald where he was given the name of Sunshine for his colorful personality. He loved sports and could conquer any task given at hand. Mr. Russell was a big advocate for the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes. Larry was also retired from Stauffer Chemical Company in Mt. Pleasant where he was a machine maintenance personnel.

He is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Kenny) Runions of Hohenwald; son, Jonah (Jay) Russell of Fairview; grandchildren, Reuben and Sunnie Ishii and Jerrid Runions of Hohenwald; brother, Math (Marsha) Russell and sister, Reba Russell of Summertown.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Major Robert Lee Russell.

At the request of Mr. Russell, no services will be planned. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to the American Cancer Society or an animal shelter of your choice.

Adair Funeral and Cremation Services assisted with the arrangements