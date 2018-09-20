Law Enforcement Searching for Local Sex Offender

Local law enforcement officials are searching for Daniel Wayne Whitehead, 33, of Hohenwald. Daniel reportedly cut off his court ordered tracking device and is unable to be located at this time. He is a registered sex offender and is classified as violent.

Mr. Whitehead was arrested in February 2004 for statutory rape: with prior conviction for statutory, mitigated, or aggravated.

Prior convictions include criminal attempt to commit aggravated sexual battery in 1997, and again in January 2000 for the same crime.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, authorities are asking that you contact local law enforcement.