Lawrence County Geneology books donated to Library

Jeanell Kutterer, left, recently presented Library Director Crystal Nash with copies of the following Lawrence County genealogy books: Marriages of Lawrence County, Tennessee: 1818-1929; At Rest: Cemetery Records of Lawrence County, Tennessee; and a supplement to At Rest: Cemetery Records of Lawrence County, Tennessee. Lawrence County is a parent county of Lewis County, meaning that it is one of the counties from which land portions were taken by the State of Tennessee to create Lewis County in 1843. The books have been placed in the library’s local history and genealogy collection.