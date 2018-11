The Lewis County Cross Country team successfully competed in the TSSAA Regional cross country championship meet at Percy Warner Park in Nashville on Thursday, October 25, 2018. LCHS cross country team participating are, left, Joseph Collie, Chris Diaz, Curtiss Stout and Sebastian Senes. Diaz earned the fastest time for the boys team, placing fifth with a 5K time of 19:09, qualifing him to compete in the TSSAA State XC Championships November 3, 2018 at Percy Warner.