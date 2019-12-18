Leadership Lewis 2020 Program takes shape

Hohenwald/Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is launching the 2020 Leadership Lewis Program. The organization was formed in 1996, by the Chamber of Commerce and Columbia State Community College. This awareness program will inform participants about important topics of the community. Individuals will learn about local city and county government; healthcare; education; economic development; tourism; local industry and much more. The classes will attend a county commission meeting, city council meeting, and a school board meeting.

Many unidentified individuals of the community possess the necessary experience, enthusiasm, and inspiration to aid in the growth and development of our community. Employers are encouraged to recognize employees that may fill this need and sponsor any number of their employees’ participation. Any citizen that would like to gain knowledge of and cultivate our community is encouraged to participate.

The series of nine workshops will begin Tuesday, January 7, and continue weekly through March. The sessions last from 6 to 9 p.m. and meals will be provided.

For a complete schedule, registration form, or more information, contact Debbie Landers, Executive Director for Hohenwald/Lewis County Chamber of Commerce at 931-796-4084 or email director@hohenwaldlewischamber.com. Or stop by the Chamber office located at the Welcome Center in the Historic Train Depot at 112 E. Main between 10-2 Monday through Friday. Registration fee is $125, and is requested no later than Friday, January 3, 2020.