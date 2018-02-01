Lewis Co man convicted of child sex crimes

A Lewis County jury handed down eight guilty verdicts in the child abuse/child rape case of Donald (Donnie) Runions Thursday afternoon. Runions was convicted of aggravated sexual battery, attempted sexual battery, child abuse, sexual assault, violation of the Child Protection Act and rape of a child.

The victims were ages 3 and 5 at the time of the incidents in 2015 and both took the stand to testify before the jury. Davis House Child Advocacy Center personnel were on hand to support the children and their families. Forensic interview video was also used as evidence.

The jury deliberated for approximately two hours before reaching a verdict. The Honorable Judge James G. Martin III of the 21st Judicial District set a sentencing date of March 19, 2018 in Lewis County. Runions is being held without bond, will be ineligible for probation, and he will be entered into the sex offender registry.

In an unrelated case, Runions was arrested in Perry County in July 2016 where he faced 14 charges, including the solicitation of a minor. He was accused of sending numerous nude photos of himself over a three day period to someone he believed was a 16 year old white female.