LEWIS COUNTY MAN ADDED TO TBI’S TOP 10 MOST WANTED LIST

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted list, Dewayne Lee Halfacre of Hohenwald.

Dewayne Halfacre is wanted by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, false imprisonment and theft. Halfacre is wanted for robbing two clerks in a store in Almaville on January 19th. He also has outstanding warrants for burglary and vandalism out of Marion County, probation violation out of Moore County, driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving, as well as armed robbery and aggravated assault out of Georgia. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Halfacre is a 42-year-old male. He is bald with blue eyes. He’s 5’7”, and weighs 140 pounds. Halfacre has multiple scars and tattoos on his abdomen, arms, legs, chest and back.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dewayne Lee Halfacre is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463). There is a reward of up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to his arrest.