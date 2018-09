Parent/Teacher Conference at Lewis County Schools is slated to be held Thursday, October 4, 2018. This is an abbreviated day for students. Buses will leave the middle school campus at 10:15 a.m. Parent teacher conferences will be held from 1-7 p.m. at all schools.

Lewis County Schools will close for Fall Break from October 8-12, 2018. Central office will remain open on Monday, October 8 and Tuesday, October 9.