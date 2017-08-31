Lewis man, out on bond, assaults Maury County couple

A Lewis County man, accused of aggravated robbery at a Columbia motel, is on the run with a US Marshal’s task force in pursuit.

On Sunday, August 20, a female victim called Columbia Police to report she and her boyfriend had been threatened with a revolver and punched by her ex-boyfriend, Bryan Prince. Prince is also accused of taking $300 cash and other items from the couple before leaving in a white Kia SUV being driven by a “heavy set white male.”

During the altercation, Prince reportedly held the woman’s boyfriend in a choke hold and threatened his life.

Prince, according to Columbia Police, is wanted by US Marshals following the incident as he had been released on bond regarding drug charges from a Federal court.

An ankle monitor, part of his conditions for release by a Federal judge, has been removed leaving his whereabouts unknown to law enforcement.

Court records indicate Prince was indicted by a Federal court January 11, 2017 on possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and arrested later that month.

Appearing before Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes, Prince entered a not guilty plea and was given bond and released with conditions, over objections by the US Attorney General’s office.

On June 1, Prince was re-arrested on charges of non-compliance of conditions of pre-trial release.

In a June hearing in US District Court, Prince “admitted to each violation of the conditions of pretrial release.” It was also noted by the testimony of a pretrial services officer that Prince was not receiving substance abuse counseling and treatment. United States Magistrate Judge Holmes ordered weekly drug testing in Nashville.

The US Attorney General’s office attempted to detain Prince, yet “he was released on conditions for a second time, pending trial June 5, 2018,” an official in the US Attorney General’s office stated.

Detention hearings failed to hold Prince who was found with a reported pound of Meth in November of last year.

His ex-girlfriend indicated to law enforcement Prince could have traveled to Linden but would likely leave the state “due to him fleeing from the Marshals.”

One report indicates fugitive warrants have been issued in Maury County for his arrest. Lewis County Sheriff Dwayne Kilpatrick confirmed his department was assisting US Marshals in trying to find the fugitive.