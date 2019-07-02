Lillian Brock

Lillian Allene Brock, age 84, of Summertown, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at NHC-Maury Regional Transitional Care Center in Columbia. She was a native of Lawrence County, and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas W. and Vera E. Conner Wix; her husband, Oklie Eloid “Cot” Brock; and one brother, Elton Wix.

She is survived by two sons, Tony Brock (Ruth) of Summertown and Chris Brock (Kathy) of Williamsport; one daughter, Rhonda Spears (Everett) of Summertown; two sisters, Lorene Floyd of Hohenwald and Juanita Tarkington of Summertown; one brother, Jackie Wix of Iuka, Mississippi; six grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg.

Funeral service was conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, with Jimmy Turnbow and Phil Mash officiating. Interment followed at Napier Cemetery in Lewis County.