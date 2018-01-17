Linda Campbell

Linda Jane Quillen Campbell, 72, of Linden passed away Friday January 12, 2018.

Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 17, 2018 in the Young Funeral Home chapel in Linden. Burial followed in the O’Guin Cemetery on Kimmins Road in Hohenwald.

She was born in Hohenwald on January 2, 1946 to the late Albert Gardner Quillen and Martha Edna Banks Quillen. She was a retired Nurses Aid.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Jamie Dalton Coble and James Lee Coble, and brothers, Harold and Billy P. Quillen.

Survivors include her husband Elmo Campbell of Lobelville; a granddaughter, Edie (Joey) Prosser; great granddaughter, Georgia Mae Prosser; a sister, Paulette (Johnny) Atkinson of Centerville; brothers, J.B. Quillen of Centerville and Bobby Quillen of Southgate, Michigan; many nieces, nephews and friends.