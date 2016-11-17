Local business owner faces charges of arson, fraud

An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a fire earlier this year at Nick & Bubba’s Beer, Butts and Clucks barbecue restaurant resulted in the indictment of the business owner.

Nick Spicer, age 35, was charged with one count of Arson and one count of Insurance Fraud after the Lewis County Grand Jury heard the case Monday, November 7, 2016.

TBI Special Agents, in cooperation with the Hohenwald Fire Department and Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, “developed information that led to the restaurant’s owner, Nick Spicer, as the individual responsible for setting the fire,” a press release from the Bureau read.

Spicer is accused of setting fire to his restaurant, which was in the final stages of construction, in an effort to commit insurance fraud.

Spicer turned himself in to agents who booked him into the Lewis County Jail Wednesday, November 9, 2016, Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Todd Laster reported. He was released after posting $20,000 bond.

An arraignment has been set in circuit court for December 7, 2016.

By Becky Jane Newbold,

Managing Editor

