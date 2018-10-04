Local Music School

Musician, Alfredo Bouza, was recently presented with the “Musician of the Year” Award for 2018. This award was presented to him by Bucks Chapel Baptist Church in Crockett County where he serves as the gospel pianist.

“The families and friends which this music industry has connected me with,” says Alfredo, “brings such joy and gratification to my life that words cannot express. I am humbled and grateful for the symbol of appreciation and love that Bucks Chapel Church was granted me.”

Mr. Bouza is the founder/instructor of Linden Music School on Mill Street in Linden where many Lewis County students attend to receive music lessons and instruction.