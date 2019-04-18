Luxley Allen

Luxley Sutton Allen, born July 10, 2018, to Alex and Brandy Allen, passed from this life on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

She loved being outside and was a joy to be around.

Those she leaves behind include her parents, Alex and Brandy Allen of Waynesboro; sisters, Daija Boswell of Columbia, Presley Allen and Chanley Allen of Waynesboro; brother, Rylan Allen of Waynesboro; maternal grandmother, Christina Adams; maternal grandfather, Randy Mays (Lupe); maternal great grandparents, Jim and Patricia Hammock; uncle, Randy Mays; aunt, Josylene Mays;  paternal grandparents, Stacy and Stephanie Woods; paternal great greatfather, Larry Allen, paternal great grandmother, Barbara Staggs; paternal great grandparents, Tom and Gloria Woods; uncles, Stony Woods, Addison Woods, Johnny Black, and Brett Black; aunts, Brianna Staggs and Gracie Staggs.

A celebration of life was held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Hohenwald.

