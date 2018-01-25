Doris Marie Tiller, age 92, passed away Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Lewis County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hohenwald.

Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 20, 2018 in the chapel of McDonald Funeral Home with Jerry McDonald and Donnie DeBord officiating. Interment followed in the New Hope Cemetery.

Mrs. Tiller was born September 3, 1925 in Culleoka to the late Noble Guy Jones and Myrtle Francis Jones. She was a nurse and Walmart greeter.

Survivors include three sons Wayne Tiller (fiancee Cindy), Ronnie Tiller (fiancee Mary) and Lynn Tiller (Betsy); four daughters, Brenda Kirby, Shirley McGee, Peggy McCann (Gerald) and Tammy Gallagher (Larry); step-daughter, Candy Buckner, all of Hohenwald; 22 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren and multiple great, great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tiller was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Tiller; and second husband, Jay “Curly” Buckner.