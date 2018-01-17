Mary Anderson

Mary Jane Wall Anderson, 63, retired caregiver and resident of Hohenwald, died Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at Countryside Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Lawrence County.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, January 17 at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Chad Middlebrook officiating. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.

Born April 20, 1954 in Maury County, she was the daughter of William Thomas Wall of Columbia and the late Narvie R. Wall. The 1971 graduate of Columbia Central High School, she attended Columbia Business College and earned her Associates Degree from University of Alabama in Huntsville. While living in Alabama, she worked as an E.M.T. and was employed as an APCO Certified Emergency Medical Dispatcher with 911. Ms. Anderson had a great love for the outdoors, flowers, gardening and animals.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her sister, Rachel (Jason) Lyles of Columbia; nephew, Rhett Lyles of Columbia; niece, Jaycie Gracelyn Lyles; several cousins and extended family.