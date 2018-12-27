Mattie Duncan

Mattie Marie Duncan, age 75, passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 at her home.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 23, 2018 in the McDonald Funeral Home chapel with Paul O’Guin and Jeff Gandy officiating. Burial followed in the Milan Cemetery in Hickman County.

Ms. Duncan was born August 17, 1943 to the late Vidie Breece and Lovie Hinson Breece. She worked as a machine operator.

Survivors include her son, Thomas Horner (Janie) of Hohenwald; two brothers, Larry Tucker (Annette) of Centerville and Carman Roberson of Rugby; three sisters, Alice Hutchison (Arthur) of Centerville, Shirley Larson of Columbia and Brenda Sealey of Hohenwald; three granddaughters, Rachel Dodson (Jimbo), Tasheena Horner and Myleah (Thomas) Blakeley; two grandsons, Tyler Horner and Austin Horner; and four great grandchildren, Dayton Reynolds, Kaylie Reynolds, Oaklyn Dodson and Taeson Lusk.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Duncan; and brother, Jesse Breece.