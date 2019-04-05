Mayor Keltner endorses local “Healthier Tennessee Communities” effort

County Mayor Jonah Keltner recently praised the work of Lewis County’s civil leaders and volunteers who are working to improve the health of our citizens here in Lewis County, and to get it officially designated by the Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness as a Healthier Tennessee Community.

The Healthier Tennessee Community committee helps local citizens make healthier choices, including getting more physical activity, eating more fresh fruits and vegetables, and not using tobacco. The group is made up of business, medical, education, faith, government, and non-profit leaders and a number of volunteers.

“Making this community healthier is a top priority of my administration,” Mayor Keltner said. “I commend the work of these volunteers and encourage all citizens to find ways to participate. Your health not only matters to you and your family, it matters to all of us and to the future of the place we call home.”

This local program is part of the statewide Healthier Tennessee Communities™ initiative. With citizen-led committees in more than 100 locations across Tennessee, it is a grassroots approach to improving health by engaging citizen volunteers and local leaders in cities, towns, counties, and neighborhoods and on college campuses.

For more information about the Healthier Tennessee Communities program, including a list of participating cities and counties and other Healthier Tennessee® initiatives, visit the website: healthierTN.com.

Attending the signing of a proclamation regarding Lewis County becoming a “Healthier Tennessee Community” are, standing, left, Hohenwald/Lewis County Chamber of Commerce Director Debbie Landers, Kasha Harris, Amanda Krueger, Lewis County Schools Coordinated School Health Coordinator Sasha Powers, Blair Scott, Lewis County Trustee Mike Webb and Deanna Darden-Carroll; seated, County Health Director Sarah Russell and Lewis County Mayor Jonah Keltner.