Micahel Devore, age 65, passed away May 14, 2019 at his home in Hartsville.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Devore; mother, Mina Patterson; three sons, Chance, Randall and Scott Devore; four grandchildren,; two brothers, Tim Devore (Debbie) and Larry Devore; six sisters, Brenda Nance, Beverly Curley (Steve), Joyce Staqggs (Ronnie), Debbie Adkins (Mike), Jane Wayland (Terry), and Angela Devore.

Services were held in Hartsville. No service was held in Lewis County.