Michael Kilpatrick

Michael Ray Kilpatrick, age 40 of McEwen, passed away Friday, August 10, 2018 at Three Rivers Hospital.

He was born May 2, 1978 in Waverly. Michael had a love for life and lived it to the fullest every day. He was a friend to all and was there to bring them up when they were feeling down.

Funeral service was conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 12 in the Humphreys County Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Work officiating. Interment followed in the Gorman Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Sheila Ann McBride of McEwen and Kenny Ray Kilpatrick (Carrie) of Hohenwald; son, Micah Ray Felts of Big Sandy; brothers, Jason Lee Kilpatrick of McEwen and Stony Carey Kilpatrick of Hohenwald; grandfather, Elvis Ray Kilpatrick of Hohenwald; nieces and nephews, Jesse Kilpatrick, Olivia Kilpatrick, Kennedy Brooke Mayberry and S.J. Kilpatrick; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by a son, Reno Swade Conley Kilpatrick; grandparents, Ray Thomas McBridge, Lois Spears McBride and Mary Lou Jordan.