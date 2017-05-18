Mitch Polan

Mitchell Ryan Polan, 35 of Linden, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Perry Community Hospital.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 15 at Young Funeral Home in Perry County with Jeff Pennington officiating. Interment followed in the Bunch Cemetery in Linden.

“Mitch” was born October 19, 1981 in Jackson to Mike Polan and Tina Dabbs Polan. He was a self-employed heavy equipment operator and farmer. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is preceded in death by grandparents W.O. “Shorty” Dabbs, Neely Dabbs Turner, Murrel Turner and a very special “Big Mama” Mamie Dedrick.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his wife, Amanda Whitehead Polan; a son, Remington Polan; sister, Courtnie (Kevin) Daniel of Linden; niece, Sloane Daniel of Linden; grandparents, Katie Sue (Jessie) Lee of Linden and Raymond (Pauletta) Polan of Soddy Daisy; mother and father-in law, James and Mary Ann Whitehead of Hohenwald; and a host of other loving family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mitchell’s son’s name, Remington Polan at the Bank of Perry County.