Fiery crash closes Highway 412

A multi-vehicle accident on State Route 412 East in Maury County, near the Lewis County line, blocked the roadway for 17 hours after a tanker and pickup collided and caught fire. The accident occurred Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at approximately 10:45 a.m. about one-quarter mile west of McClanahan Road.

The driver of the tanker was transported to Maury Regional Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Reportedly, the tanker was hauling hot oil. Local officials stated the pick up truck apparently crossed the center line into the pathway of the east bound eighteen-wheel tanker.

The driver of the pickup, Kevin Marlin, age 40, of Lewis County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

TDOT officials stated clean up of the roadway continued through the night and one lane of traffic opened at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.