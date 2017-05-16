Fiery crash closes Highway 412

May 17, 2017
A pickup collided with a tractor trailer hauling a tanker full of oil, resulting in the death of one man. Photo Hulon O. Dunn, Lewis County Herald

A multi-vehicle accident on State Route 412 East in Maury County, near the Lewis County line, blocked the roadway for 17 hours after a tanker and pickup collided and caught fire.  The accident occurred Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at approximately 10:45 a.m. about one-quarter mile west of McClanahan Road.

The driver of the tanker was transported to Maury Regional Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.  Reportedly, the tanker was hauling hot oil.  Local officials stated the pick up truck apparently crossed the center line into the pathway of the east bound eighteen-wheel tanker.

A tractor trailer hauling a tanker of oil overturned in an attempt to avoid collision with a pick up truck. Both vehicle caught fire in Maury County, Tennessee, near the Lewis County line. Photo Hulon O. Dunn, Lewis County Herald

The driver of the pickup, Kevin Marlin, age 40, of Lewis County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

TDOT officials stated clean up of the roadway continued through the night and one lane of traffic opened at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

