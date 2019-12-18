Norma Mercer

Norma Faye Carroll Mercer was born April 16, 1939 in Hohenwald, to the union of the late John Alf and Virginia Hinson Carroll. She was united in marriage to Clovis Gene Mercer on February 9, 1957 who preceded her in death on February 12, 2006.

Mrs. Mercer was a retired seamstress from Washington Manufacturing and a member of the Pineview Church of Christ in Hohenwald. She was known to all as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and Christian who loved everyone. She will be remembered forever by her warm smile and loving hugs.

Mrs. Mercer departed this life on December 9, 2019 in Columbia, making her stay on earth some 80 years, seven months and 23 days.

She is survived by three sons, Ronnie Mercer and wife, Teresa, of Union Grove, Alabama, Darryl Mercer and Michael Mercer of Hohenwald; three sisters, Glenda Sue Whitehead and husband, David, Johnnie Brown and husband, Larry, and Carolyn Hargrave and husband, Dexter, all of Hohenwald; seven grandchildren, Tonya Johnson and husband, Jeremy, of Lawrenceburg, Dameron Mercer and wife, Rachel, of Culleoka, Chris Mercer and wife, Candace, of Hohenwald, Jana Tolton of Arab, Alabama, Dakota Mercer and wife, Heather, of Columbia, Shelby Mercer of Lawrenceburg, and Jamie Owens of Union Grove, Alabama; eight great grandchildren, Cayden Christie, Ashia Johnson, Carter Fennell, Lola Fennell, Marshall Tolton, Aubrey Mercer, Emma Mercer and Carly Mercer.

In addition to her husband of 49 years and her parents, Mrs. Mercer was preceded in death by a sister, Judie Worrell.

Services were held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Pineview Church of Christ in Hohenwald with Bobby Carroll and Jeff Durham officiating. Burial followed in the Lewis County Memorial Gardens.

Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County assisted the family with arrangements.