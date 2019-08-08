Oliver Technologies celebrates 500th Legacy Travel Trailer sale

“We’ve traveled all over the world on duty, now we get to tour the land we defended,” said Kim and Gus Schettler. The couple from Seymour was greeted on the grounds of Oliver Technologies, Monday August 5, by the Travel Trailer team. Their mission: to pick up their newly acquired Oliver Legacy Travel Trailer.

“We’re most excited about purchasing a Tennessee product hand-built by Tennesseans,” said the couple.

“It’s a legacy,” says General Manager Phillip Melfa, “because it’s built with such quality, that it’ll last long after you’re gone. You can pass it down to the next generation. Both the fiberglass shell and aluminum body are fabricated in-house at the Hohenwald Plant.” The function is compared to that of a Yeti cooler as the shell-body product captures the air in the center.

When asked what their plans are with the Legacy, the couple responded, “This has been a bucket list item for a while now. We’re just a couple of years from retirement, and our plan is to travel all over the country. We are both retired military and have traveled to many other countries while on duty. Now, we’ll get a chance to explore this great country that we fought for and defended. And, guess what…we’re free to do just that!”

This Legacy is expected to travel through Glacier Mountain National Park and Yellowstone National Park in 2020. Learn more at https://olivertraveltrailers.com