Panthers Finish 8th at Above The Rim

LCHS Panthers in Hickman County Tennessee in the Above the Rim Christmas Invitational.

The Lewis County High School Panthers competed in the Above the Rim Christmas Invitational at Hickman County High School December 27th through 30th. Along with Lewis County the boys’ tournament field included Battle Ground Academy, Page High School, Harding Academy, Mt. Pleasant High School, Dyersburg High School, Montgomery Central High School and, the host, Hickman County High School.



In the opening round, Lewis County drew the Battle Ground Academy Wildcats from Franklin. Levi Thompson led the Panthers in a tight first quarter with 5 of the teams 9, as BGA held a 3 point lead into the second. The Wildcats transition game caused problems for the Panthers in the second, as they outscored Lewis County 17-6 with Thompson again scoring 5, and BGA took a 29-16 lead into the half. The Panthers fought to keep the game close through a stretch of the third quarter, but lost more ground late in the period as the Wildcat lead grew to 46-28. BGA dominated the fourth quarter completely shutting out the Panthers 17-0 and pulling away to a 63-27 win. Levi Thompson scored 15 for the Panthers, Dyer Barnes 4, Huntlee Pace, Cade Banks, Austin Shephard, and Cain Brewer each had 2. BGA was led by Northwestern football commit Garnett Hollis, Jr. with 16, Mitchell Petzell and Calvin Quehl 10 each, Jo Cantrell, Kaleb Seay, and Xavier Shaw 7 each, and Nick Semptimphelter 6. The Panthers dropped to 7-4 on the season and fell into the loser’s bracket while the Wildcats improved to 4-6 and moved up into the winner’s bracket.



In the second round the Panthers met the Harding Academy Lions of Memphis. After a slow first 3 minutes of the game in which the Panthers and lions matched buckets, the Lions amped up the physicality and speed of the game and pulled away to a 21-9 lead, as Huntlee Pace scored 5. The Lions continued the onslaught with a 24-8 second quarter in which Pace’s 4 were tops for Lewis County, but not enough to hang with the Lions as they pulled out to a 45-17 halftime lead. With the game in hand in the third, Harding Academy came off the throttle and only scored 10 to the Panthers’ 8, half of which coming from Slade Moseley (4). With a running clock in the fourth, the Lions continued to add to their lead as they defeated the Panthers 68-34. Huntlee Pace’s 11 led the Panthers, Slade Moseley added 8, Dyer Barnes 7, Bryson Clayburn 4, Levi Thompson and Scott Mullnicks 2 each. Harding Academy was led by Luke Campbell and Bobby Parks each had 13, Myles Neely and Jaxon Toney each with 11, Jordan Jarrett and Anthony Howard each with 7, James Mitchell 4, and Jordan Gray 2. With the loss the Panthers record dropped to 7-5 and moved on to the 7th-8th Place game. The win brought Harding Academy’s record to 2-5.



In the final round of the Above the Rim Christmas Invitational, the Panthers met the Montgomery Central Indians in the 7th-8th Place game on Monday. The Panthers got out to an early lead with Dyer Barnes scoring 6 of the team’s 16 first quarter points and led 16-15 into the second. The Indians flipped the score in the second, outscoring Lewis County 18-14 for a 3 point halftime lead, 33-30. The third quarter was fast-paced and another close period of play, as the Indians posted 20 in the quarter and the Panthers kept pace with 17 with Barnes dropping 7. With the score 53-47 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Indians clamped down on defense, limiting the Panthers to 10 points, and with foul trouble plaguing the Panthers the Indians pulled away to a 74-57 win. Dyer Barnes’ 13 led the Panthers, Braden Powers added 10, Bryson Clayburn 9, Levi Thompson and Cade Banks 8, Slade Moseley 5, and Huntlee Pace 4. The Indians were led by Michael Payton with 30, Isaac Rankhorn 27, Asante Wimberley 14, and D.T. Faulk 3. The loss dropped the Panthers record to 7-6, and they finished the Above the Rim Christmas Invitational in 8th place. The Indians finished the tournament in 7th, and improved to 2-9 on the season.

[Show slideshow] Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com

Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com

Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com

Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com

Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com Photo Pete Noblin for lewisherald.com





The Panthers return to regular-season action on Friday, January 3rd, as they travel to Wayne County to face the Wildcats.