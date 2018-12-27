Pearl Boshers of Columbia passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living on December 18, 2018, at the age of 82.

Pearl was born January 21, 1936 in Columbia, to the late James Vance Potts and Fannie Bell Massey Potts. She was a supervisor at several garment factories around Maury County throughout the years. Pearl was a talented seamstress and dress maker and made custom bedspreads and draperies for the public as well as doing alterations. She and Jerry bowled together for many years and loved to travel. She was a long-standing member of Northside Baptist Church.

Pearl is survived by a brother, Darrell (Melissa) Potts of Hampshire; sister-in-law, Joyce Potts of Hampshire; nieces, Yolanda (Terry) Dial of Columbia, Yvonne (Alex) Cortner of Murfreesboro, Chloe (Jeff) Holbrook of Hohenwald, Penelope (Mike) Tharp of Hohenwald; nephews, Bryan (Amy) Potts of Lewisburg, Derek Potts of Hohenwald and several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert L. “Jerry” Boshers; son, Randy Boshers; brother and sister-in-law, Luther and Lucy Potts; and brother, John Wayne Potts.

Service was held Friday, December 21, 2018 at Williams Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Rev. Bob Vassar officiating. Interment followed at Polk Memorial Gardens.