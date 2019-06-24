Peggy Dunn

Peggy Sue Dunn passed away on June 24, 2019 at the age of 57.

Wake will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, today, June 27, 2019 at McDonald Funeral Home in Centerville.

She was born August 24, 1961, the daughter of Owen and Rose Bryant Dunn.

Peggy is survived by one daughter, Jasmine Mitchell of Dickson; one son, Joseph “Adrian” Dunn, also of Dickson; three sisters, Mary Wilson of Centerville, Patty Lynn Dunn of Centerville and Donna Gail Shelby of Hohenwald; one brother, Michael Dunn of Hohenwald; and three grandchildren, Ellijah Rogers, Raelin Rogers, and Dreya Dunn.