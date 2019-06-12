Percy Olson Lancaster was born September 21, 1928, and died on June 6, 2019 making his life here 90 years, 8 months and 15 days.

A native of Hohenwald, he is the son of the late George McKinley and Mary Estalee Fain Lancaster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Mary Scott, and brothers Lawrence and Jimmy Lancaster.

Lancaster is survived by his wife Polly Chessor Lancaster, daughters Shirley Hiett, Nancy (Mac) Matthews, Linda (Gary) Vaughn, sons James (Karry) and Roy Lancaster, and brother in law Joe Staggs, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.

Services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 10 at the Centerville Church of Christ.

Memorial Donations may to made to the Centerville Church of Christ to purchase Bibles for the Jail Ministry.